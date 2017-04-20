Florida-based vehicle technology maker Surete has launched a device and app combination product designed to eliminate distracted driving by preventing users from texting, emailing or using social media while behind the wheel.

The Surete app, available for iOS and Android, locks the smartphone and blocks all applications once the vehicle has started. Surete's system allows users to make emergency calls, access navigation and use additional apps approved by the administrator. Once the smartphone is locked, users are unable to turn off Bluetooth, disable or bypass the app in any other way.

"Whether you are using Surete for your teenage driver, fleet team or to protect yourself from distracted driving, we designed it for everyone to stay safe while behind the wheel," said Jorge Amaro-Mustelier, co-founder of Surete.

Surete Relay, the device users install directly under the hood of the vehicle, connects to the starter fuse and allows the device to sync to the app, which then sends an alert to the administrator to permit the vehicle to start. Installation of the device is simple and takes approximately five minutes, according to the company.

Surete also offers a premium version that allows administrators to visit an online portal to control the functionality of the smartphone and access advanced features, including location of the vehicle in real time, who drove the vehicle, how fast they drove, how far they drove and a detailed map of where the vehicle traveled.