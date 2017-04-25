This autonomous vehicle testing measure expires April 1 of next year. (Photo courtesy of Google)

New York just signed off on a one-year program that allows demonstrations and testing of autonomous vehicle technologies on public highways.

The measure was included in the state’s latest budget agreement signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month.

It temporarily relaxes existing state law requiring drivers to have at least one hand on the steering wheel.

The legislation calls for New York “to begin identifying potential impacts of such technology on safety, traffic control, traffic enforcement, emergency services” and other areas.

Any autonomous-driving event must be approved by the New York state commissioner of motor vehicles and take place under the supervision of the state police.

A minimum of $5 million in insurance is required, and a licensed driver must be present at all times.

The measure expires on April 1, 2018.