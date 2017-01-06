EROAD today announced that Norm Ellis has been named to the position of president. Reporting to EROAD CEO Steven Newman, Ellis will lead the EROAD North American senior management team as the business gears up to meet opportunities created by the 2017 FMCSA electronic logging device (ELD) mandate in the U.S.

“To attract such an experienced and connected leader in the transportation sector to our executive team as we aggressively chase significant market opportunities in North America is a real coup,” said Steven Newman, CEO at EROAD. "Norm Ellis was selected from a strong field of candidates and was chosen because he is highly respected in the transportation and telematics sectors, with over 30 years’ experience in some of the largest businesses in the market.”

A key member of Omnitracs’ sales and marketing team for more 16 years, Ellis helped the company grow to become one of the largest telematics providers in North America, the company stated. At Omnitracs he held product and new market development roles and led sales, services and marketing efforts in the U.S. and Canada. Ellis joins EROAD from I.D. Systems, Inc., a producer of wireless asset management systems for the transport sector where he was Chief Operating Officer.

“I’m honored to be joining the EROAD team,” Ellis said. “This extraordinary company has developed a market leading product among telematics providers as we strive to meet the greatest change in the North American market in 60 years. This is a very exciting time to be taking on a leadership role in EROAD’s North American business and helping shape its future.”

Independently verified, EROAD’s ELD solution is offered as an affordable monthly subscription with no upfront cost. The touch screen display lets drivers view, edit, add notes and easily present record of duty status during roadside inspections.