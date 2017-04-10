Paragon Software Systems announced that NRS Healthcare has selected Paragon’s routing and scheduling software as part of its commitment to continually improving the quality of service provided to its customers. The company will use the planning solution to better manage a fleet of 300 vans responsible for the delivery and collection of mobility equipment, wheelchairs and daily living aids.

“The key driver for embarking on this project is our desire to continually improve the quality of service we offer,” said Raaza Temour, director of implementation & training at NRS Healthcare. “With the UK National Health Service (NHS) and Local Authorities under huge pressure to provide social care within very tight budgets, we needed to find a way to further enhance the experience of the service user without increasing cost. We teamed up with Paragon because of their unrivaled experience across many industry sectors, which gave us complete confidence that they could help us deliver the service improvements.”

“The growing demand for NRS Healthcare’s services in a market under huge funding pressures means that operational efficiency is critical but this cannot be delivered at the expense of good customer service,” said William Salter, CEO and president of Paragon Software Systems. “The ability to provide time windows that customers can be confident will be met is just as important for NRS Healthcare as it is for a food or furniture retailer. We are proud to have been chosen by NRS Healthcare to help them deliver an efficient and reliable service to the health authorities that also meets the individual needs of the health services user.”

NRS Healthcare initially implemented a pilot scheme in Cambridge and Norfolk using Paragon Integrated Fleets to plan a mixture of 40 home-based and depot-based technicians, with a view to rolling out the software across all 16 depots. Over the course of the trial, the company said it demonstrated “quantifiable service improvements, which included the introduction of two-hour time slots.” In addition, NRS Healthcare achieved an increase in the number of activities per technician by 28 percent and 17 percent at each depot, respectively, which has provided technicians with a more consistent workload and predictable finish time.