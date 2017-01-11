Omnitracs announced the addition of a mobile application to its Virtual Load View (VLV) product, a solution that replaces manual tracking of shipments by providing access to real-time data, including the ability to improve tracking and identify when loads are falling behind schedule.

According to the company, Omnitracs’ Virtual Load View helps brokers, shippers and carriers track loads through their own back office systems.

“Traditionally, brokers have not had direct access to their carriers’ telematics, which forced them to rely on costly call centers to plan loads, track the position of trucks, contact drivers and act on problem loads,” said Jeff Champa, vice president of product management at Omnitracs. “Companies that use Omnitracs’ Virtual Load View can reduce the required resources for real-time load tracking and realize significant ROI by replacing manual tracking of loads with Omnitracs’ VLV solution.”

Brokers and shippers who want to track their loads via Virtual Load View have the data sent to their back office system via integration. Position data about the load is either shared from the Omnitracs Intelligent Vehicle Gateway or Mobile Computing Platform unit, or if no Omnitracs unit is available, now through this new smartphone application (Virtual Load View Mobile), which the driver can download from the iOS and Android app stores.

On Jan. 18, Omnitracs is hosting a webinar to show how VLV can reduce overhead, receive position updates, save time and improve service.