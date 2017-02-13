Omnitracs announced the release of Roadnet Anywhere v4.4. The latest version of Roadnet Anywhere incorporates tools to quantify savings and analyze effectiveness of route optimization practices, the company noted. Additionally, updates to the Roadnet mobile app provide drivers with real-time views into their route progress.

The new Optimal Routes feature allows users to measure the effectiveness and impact of routing decisions on cost, time and distance. “Users can generate theoretical route-level scenarios to compare against actual routes: Business Optimal represents the ideal route, taking into consideration customer delivery windows, order of deliveries and other service-related constraints; True Optimal represents the theoretical best sequence with no constraints. Comparing actual routes to the Optimal Route scenarios can provide insight into the decisions made by routers, as well as highlight instances in which an over-emphasis on customer service has led to overall inefficiency,” according to Omnitracs.

“Route optimization is an area where small changes can make a big impact on the bottom line, but even if executives know that intuitively, instinct needs to be backed by data,” said Kevin Haugh, chief strategy and product officer at Omnitracs. “With Roadnet Anywhere v4.4, executives can see the current and potential ROI of their route optimization practices, thereby being given the ability to better hold the organization accountable for the performance improvements desired.”

Additionally, Roadnet Anywhere v4.4 introduces the MyStats page within the Roadnet Mobile app for iOS and Android. MyStats gives drivers a real-time view into their performance, without having to interrupt their routes. Drivers who are ahead or behind schedule can adjust their performance without having to be notified by a manager.

Managers are able to control which stats the drivers have access to, including adherence to schedule, how long they have been on the route or remaining deliveries. “A key ingredient to achieving operational improvement is providing drivers with timely input and coaching in how they are performing. This capability further enhances the ability of our customers to provide such feedback to drivers,” notes Haugh.