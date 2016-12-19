ONE20, the first free membership built exclusively for professional truck drivers, announces the ONE20 Tablet is now available for purchase at TA and Petro Stopping Centers nationwide. The free mobile app has also been updated with new features.

The ONE20 Professional Driver Tablet is a Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8-inch Android tablet, connected by AT&T's 4G LTE network. The tablet kit includes a truck-safe mount, charger and protective case and is available at TA and Petro Stopping Centers for $399.99, according to the company. Drivers can also subscribe to the accompanying 10GB per month data plan on the AT&T network for $79.99 per month. The tablet is specifically designed for professional truck drivers and is pre-loaded with the MyONE20 app, giving drivers access to turn-by-turn, truck-safe navigation, open access to the Google Play store and the ability to find deals, parking availability, weigh station statuses and more.

"The ONE20 tablet and app are empowering our nation's professional drivers with everything they need to be successful on the road," said Christian Schenk, founder, president and CEO of ONE20. "Drivers can plan a safe trip while saving time, finding deals and connecting with the important people in their life, all from the moment they unbox the device."

The data plan is built with professional drivers in mind. Users can add or drop services without penalty with a month-to-month contract and no annual commitment is required. The affordable plan offers rock-solid service on the nation's most reliable 4G LTE network. With the ONE20-exclusive data plan, drivers will have the freedom to use more data-intensive apps and streaming services that keep them connected to friends and family, help them run their business, and provide some well-deserved entertainment at the end of a long day.

The My ONE20 mobile app was recently updated to include:

Trucker-Friendly Points of Interest – Plan trips around places truckers visit every day, from truck stops to weigh stations and rest areas

Weigh Station Status – Know when scales are open or closed, powered by the ONE20 community

Map Layers That Matter – Filter map results to TA and Petro Stopping Center locations or other truck stops, weigh stations or rest areas, plus live traffic status

Improved Search – Search nearby for food, exercise and fun (movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys, museums and shopping malls)

Categories for Savings – Now it's easier to find a specific deal with categories including apparel, electronics, entertainment, food, fitness, hospitality, in-cab appliances, truck services, or truck supplies and products

"Today's professional truck drivers are traveling the country in search of quality work/life balance," Schenk said. "With the ONE20 Tablet, the perfect balance of productivity and leisure is readily available at the nearest TA and Petro location."