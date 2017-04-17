Penske Truck Leasing announced the launch of its new connected fleet solutions. Using a device-neutral data platform, Penske Truck Leasing said it can now connect its systems with virtually any truck and engine configuration or telematics service provider.

“We’re very pleased to begin formally offering connected fleet solutions to customers,” said Brian Hard, president and CEO of Penske Truck Leasing. “Our unique approach makes it easy for customers to connect their vehicles and share their vehicle data with us. We’ve designed these connected fleet solutions to improve vehicle uptime, safety and compliance, and help keep customers well-informed about their vehicles.”

According to the company, Penske’s connected fleet solutions also enable faster roadside assistance call triage and improved vehicle maintenance through remote diagnostics, location data, and big data analytics. The approach also provides a technological path to providing predictive vehicle maintenance.

“Penske believes it is the first truck leasing company to provide connected fleet solutions at such size and scale,” the company noted. “Today, the company is using its connected fleet solutions platform with more than 20,000 vehicles in its truck rental and logistics fleets and is adding customer vehicles daily. The remote diagnostics capability is also currently in use at Penske’s in-house 24/7 Roadside Assistance call center.”

Representatives from Penske Truck Leasing will be demonstrating and available to discuss the new connected fleet solutions during the National Private Truck Council’s (NPTC) Annual Education Management Conference and Exposition in Cincinnati, April 30 -May 2.