Continental noted that its CPC system can accommodate multiple configurations for a broad range of commercial tire types, including tractors and trailers as well as buses and motor coaches. (Photo: Continental)

PeopleNet recently noted that it is integrating the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) developed by Continental, dubbed the ContiPressureCheck (CPC) system, to fleets that have deployed its technology platform in their trucks. This allows both drivers and back-office personnel to continuously monitor the real-time pressure and temperature of their tires, noted Eric Witty, vice president of product for PeopleNet

“Continental has built its reputation on being a pioneer in the tire industry,” he said in a statement. “We are excited to offer our customers this solution to help keep their fleets running efficiently and their drivers safe.”

The CPC system sensor is mounted on the inner liner of a tire, protecting it from theft or damage while providing a measurement of the tire’s pressure and temperature. The CPC system can accommodate multiple configurations for a broad range of commercial tire types, including tractors and trailers as well as buses and motor coaches.

“With PeopleNet’s expertise in the world of telematics and our long history of providing truck tire solutions, this relationship gives fleets the best of both worlds,” said Paul Williams, executive vice president, Continental Commercial Vehicle Tires. “In addition to the positive impact that correct air pressure has on driver safety, CPC will also help increase tire life and minimize downtime related to tire failures.”