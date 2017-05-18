TMW Systems announced it has been recognized for its business intelligence marketing campaign as part of the 2017 Compass Awards program from the Transportation Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA). In addition, TMW and PeopleNet shared an award for the companies’ in.sight user conference + expo.

The annual Compass Awards recognize excellence in marketing, customer communication and sales activities within the transportation and logistics industries.

TMW received an Award of Merit for its “Using Data Decisively” integrated marketing campaign focused on enabling transportation enterprises to leverage big data to improve decision-making, identify emerging opportunities and support continuous improvement across all operational areas. Campaign elements included email blasts, digital banners, a web landing page, social media activities, and a “video-in-print” direct mail piece incorporating an LCD screen and video player. All creative content highlighted TMW’s new Reveal Series of advanced business intelligence tools.

“Unlocking the value of big data is a key concern of business leaders across the transportation industry,” said Caroline Lyle, vice president, marketing communications, TMW. “The launch of our Reveal Series was well timed and extremely well received. Receiving the Compass Award is further validation of our team’s outstanding creativity and execution.”

PeopleNet and TMW received an Award of Merit for the companies’ inaugural in.sight user conference + expo, which took place in September 2016 in Nashville. With the theme “Tomorrow’s Intelligence Today,” the event featured more than 400 educational and industry workshops, exhibits from 82 technology providers, keynote speakers, special events and business networking opportunities. Nearly 2,400 transportation industry professionals attended the three-day conference.

“in.sight was developed to serve as the premier technology event for the transportation industry, and we hit that mark in our first year,” said David Wangler, president of TMW. “We expect the 2017 conference to be larger and even more valuable for industry participants, regardless of the type or size of their businesses or the state of their technology.”

The 2017 in.sight user conference + expo will take place August 13-16 in Nashville.