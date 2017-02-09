PeopleNet announced the promotion of Jim Rodi to executive vice president and general manager of the newly formed transportation group.

In his new role, Rodi will lead efforts to deliver customer innovation and value, while continuing to integrate several vertical segments across PeopleNet and Trimble, including: PeopleNet Truck (Aftermarket) Solutions, Trimble Construction Logistics, Trimble Oil & Gas Services and Trimble Final-Mile Solutions.

“With the rapid evolution of technology, it is imperative that we continue to provide our customers with an innovative set of fleet management solutions,” said Brian McLaughlin, president of PeopleNet. “Jim’s leadership and long-time dedication to the transportation industry will enable us to address the needs of an increasingly diverse marketplace.”

A 20-year veteran of the transportation and fleet management industry, Rodi joined PeopleNet in 2014. He previously held leadership roles in both sales and customer service at Qualcomm and at Rand McNally, where he led their Mobile Communications group.

“The focus of the new Transportation group is to reemphasize our market-driven approach to the solutions we develop,” said Rodi. “I am excited to lead our efforts to help customers increase efficiencies and improve the safety and compliance of their entire fleet.”

In addition to the creation of the Transportation group, Mark Kessler will move to a new role, Chief Strategy Officer, focused on longer term growth strategies and initiatives. Garland Jackson will continue as General Manager of PeopleNet’s OEM/Channels group to drive preference and demand for PeopleNet and Trimble products as factory-installed options.