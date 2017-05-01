PeopleNet's new myRoads, an add-on solution that provides alerts for hazardous road conditions and weather updates/ forecasts, will be available for ConnectedFleet users.

CINCINNATI. PeopleNet today introduced myRoads, a weather alerting solution that provides drivers with information on current and forecasted road and weather conditions along their route, at the National Private Truck Council's Annual Conference.

With this solution, fleets can access data related to current radar, temperature, precipitation and wind speed to determine if a vehicle is in or near inclement weather that could impact driver safety and delivery time, according to the company.

The myRoads solution will be available on Android-based tablets as part of PeopleNet's ConnectedFleet platform. myRoads can display real-time road conditions as well as current and forecasted weather information, PeopleNet says. When the truck is not in motion, drivers can view animated maps that show road conditions as well as long-term weather forecasts.

Then when a driver is behind the wheel, the myRoads text-to-speech functionality allows drivers to play detailed weather warnings related to severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, torrential rains and heavy winds.

"From posing safety risks to drivers to causing delayed arrival times, weather can have a big impact on a fleet's bottom line," noted Jim Rodi, executive vice president/group general manager of transportation for PeopleNet. "With myRoads, drivers have access to active radar detailing road conditions and forecasts along their route, giving them the knowledge they need to either modify their driving or reroute to avoid hazardous weather."

According to the most recent U.S. Department of Transportation study between 2005 and 2014, 22 percent of all vehicle crashes were weather-related. Of those crashes, 73% are caused by wet roadways, the study found. In addition, the Federal Highway Administration projects that weather-related delays add $3.4 million a year to freight costs.

With myRoads, PeopleNet says drivers can plan ahead to adjust their driving to match road conditions, better anticipate delays and adjust travel plans as needed.