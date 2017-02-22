PeopleNet announced the appointment of Eric Witty to the role of vice president, product management. Witty, who previously served as director of product management, will oversee all PeopleNet product lines and be responsible for setting the product vision and direction for the company.

“The Product Management team plays an important role in driving PeopleNet’s strategy across markets and channels,” said Jim Rodi, executive vice president, group general manager, transportation for PeopleNet. “Eric brings the experience and strategic thinking needed to ensure that we continue as a leader in developing new platforms and products.”

In his new role, Witty will be part of the PeopleNet Transportation group. The Transportation group is focused on the integration of vertical segments across PeopleNet and Trimble, including: PeopleNet Truck (Aftermarket) Solutions; Trimble Construction Logistics; Trimble Oil & Gas Services; and Trimble Final-Mile Solutions.

“The rapid evolution of technology is changing the entire landscape of the transportation industry,” said Witty. “We want to accelerate this evolution by continuing to create solutions that enable fleets to increase efficiencies, improve safety and compliance and make their drivers’ jobs easier.”

Prior to joining PeopleNet, Witty served as Vice President of Product Management for Cadec Global, which was acquired by PeopleNet in 2015. Witty has an extensive background in the fleet mobility industry, previously working in product roles at both XRS Corporation and Omnitracs, according to the company.