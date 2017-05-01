CINCINNATI. Fleet mobility technology provider PeopleNet announced that it is offering a connection to 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks through its PeopleNet ConnectedFleet platform in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company made the announcement here at the National Private Truck Council's Annual Conference in Cincinnati.

The company says it's the first fleet management systems provider to offer a 4G LTE network connection. Through the ConnectedFleet platform, fleets can connect their drivers, devices and equipment in real-time to improve efficiencies and increase safety, according to PeopleNet. Also, with the introduction of LTE connectivity, PeopleNet customers have access to faster connection speeds and the ability to access information more efficiently in areas that previously had little to no coverage.

"The introduction of LTE coverage is part of PeopleNet's continued efforts to evolve our platform to better serve the needs of our customers — both today and in the long term," stated Eric Witty, vice president of product management at PeopleNet. "This enhanced connectivity can enable quicker decision making when a driver is on duty and also provides more options to drivers who want to stay connected and communicate with family during off-duty time."

LTE coverage is available for fleets using the PeopleNet Mobile Gateway that operate in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.