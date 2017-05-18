This new cooperative agreement between PrePass and Bestpass is possible because both services use similar RFID-based transponders. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)

HELP Inc.’s truck weigh station bypass division PrePass and electronic toll management firm Bestpass are teaming up to provide what they call an “integrated solution” that will provide Bestpass customers with a single transponder for bypassing and toll payments.

The companies said Bestpass customers can now enroll their Bestpass transponders into PrePass’ weigh station bypass system, reducing the need for multiple devices by combining toll payment and weigh station bypass capabilities in one transponder.

John Andrews, Bestpass president and CEO, said in a statement that the goal of this agreement between PrePass and his company is to help Bestpass trucking customers of all sizes, including owner-operators, save even more time and money.

“This exclusive agreement between PrePass and Bestpass is about fulfilling part of the mission set out by Bestpass’ parent, the Trucking Association of New York, to make tolling the most manageable it can be, in this case by limiting the number of transponders in a vehicle,” he explained.

This new cooperative agreement between PrePass and Bestpass is possible because both services use similar transponders, noted Mark Doughty, vice president and chief operating officer of HELP Inc., as the transponders provided by both companies use radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

“[Truck operators] using weigh station bypass services save an average of $8.68 and five minutes each time a truck bypasses a truck weigh station, according to a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) study,” Doughty added in a statement “With this new offering, fleets selecting Bestpass for their toll payment solution can add the PrePass weigh station bypass service, therefore extending the value of the Bestpass transponder.”