HELP Inc., the provider of PrePass, is launching what it calls “an advanced new business intelligence tool” designed to enhance the way motor carriers look at and use their safety data.

InfoRM, short for “Information & Reports Manager,” provides motor carriers with “granular details” about its truck inspections and safety information so they can quickly identify areas in need of improvement.

Karen Rasmussen, president and CEO of HELP, said in a statement that InfoRM compiles Inspection Selection System (ISS) score factors from the most current data sets in order to create a more accurate motor carrier “safety snapshot.”

InfoRM’s “safety snapshot” includes:

An interactive map of truck inspection and violations filtered by state, city, and highway;

Filters to search by vehicle identification number (VIN), site, violation type and other parameters to identify trends;

Historical views of inspections and violations, with the ability to export data for reporting purposes.

The data system is an added benefit to PrePass weigh station bypass customers at no additional cost, she added.

“Fleets need a simple way to measure their performance and improve weigh state bypass rates,” Rasmussen pointed out. “InfoRM’s data dashboards also enable fleets to create awareness across the organization, facilitating improvements in areas including vehicle maintenance, driver behavior, uptime and safety.”

Designed for use on PCs and tablets, InfoRM’s data includes CVIEW/SAFER carrier records maintained by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) as well information provided by more than 100 different government sources.

While safety data has always been available to PrePass customers, this is the first time the data has been aggregated as an interactive application to give carriers the level of detail they need to make essential safety and operational decisions for their fleets, Rasmussen said.