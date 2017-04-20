project44 has introduced new capabilities designed to enable multimodal visibility across a single user interface. project44's expanded API-based platform supports a broad range of full truckload (TL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) visibility activities, which the company says provides speed, automation, and productivity for customers.

According to project44, this new release provides access to multimodal data, end-point tracking information and real-time ETA updates. This allows customers to plot TL and LTL locations on an integrated mapping interface of their choice. The company says its platform helps supply chain executives to better manage inventory flow, mitigate transportation ETA risk and make dynamic business decisions based on real-time multimodal delivery data.

"To help our customers do more with less, we've built the industry's first and only networked, multimodal visibility solution," stated Jett McCandless, CEO and founder of project44. "project44 users can now access multimodal load visibility without the heavy lifting of maintaining different integrations — increasing the speed at which they can act and reducing the costly effects of at risk shipments."