Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Truck System Technologies (TST) a provider of tire pressure monitoring (TPMS) and mobile asset management systems (MAMS) technology.

According to P.S.I., the acquisition represents a valuable addition to the P.S.I. portfolio of products which commercial fleet operators can use to manage their tire costs as well as to meet future standards set under the Greenhouse Gas Phase 2 rules for trucks and trailers. Under GHG-2 there will be increasing demands for reduction of emissions, and TPMS is viewed as a primary solution for the tire management of trucks and tractors.

The TST product line includes telematics and tracking solutions that will provide fleet management teams the ability to locate assets and track various inputs of their choosing. According to the company, the benefits include real-time tracking of assets, with monitoring and reporting of inputs in a single package, with simple connectivity. Examples of the monitoring include the ability for real-time tracking of individual tire pressures and temperatures with the added functionality of setting user-specified alerts.

“We see the TST acquisition as a perfect complement to our automatic tire inflation systems,” stated Tim Musgrave, president and CEO of P.S.I. “The ability for our customers to customize their tire management solutions from a single systems provider is increasingly important with the pending Greenhouse Gas Phase 2 trailer regulations becoming effective January 2018.”

“We actually started using the products years ago, strictly as a means for testing our automatic tire inflation system,” Kevin Hennig, vice president of product development and technical sales, P.S.I., explained. “It was the solid performance of the TPMS and the ease of use of the asset tracking solutions that ultimately led us to consider them a good fit with our company.”