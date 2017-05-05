Rand McNally announced an all-in-one dashboard device that combines truck navigation, an on-board SiriusXM radio, voice assistance, a built-in dash cam, and hands-free calling and texting. The OverDryve 8 Pro, part of Rand McNally’s OverDryve OS Connected Vehicle platform, is also E-Log ready.

The device, built specifically for professional drivers, brings together critical driving and business tools, in-cab entertainment, and hands-free safety features. OverDryve 8 Pro is shipping to stores this month and expected on shelf toward the end of the May.

“The OverDryve 8 Pro is quite simply the most robust, driver-focused dashboard device that we’ve ever produced,” said Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. “We understand the amount of time professional drivers spend in their trucks so OverDryve 8 Pro brings together not only valuable tools to help get the job done, but also a fully loaded entertainment solution that can be used to watch movies, listen to SiriusXM, access social media, and check email.”

With voice assistance, the OverDryve 8 Pro enables drivers to do more hands-free – including texting and calling. All of the audio from OverDryve 8 Pro can be played through a truck cab’s speakers.

Additionally, OverDryve 8 Pro comes with a built-in SiriusXM receiver. Customers purchasing the OverDryve 8 Pro can contact SiriusXM to take advantage of the “Never Miss a Beat” offer, which gives them the first three months of SiriusXM’s “All Access” subscription.

The OverDryve 8 Pro is an outstanding product for professional drivers who will appreciate and rely on its high-quality interface and the array of features at their fingertips,” said Hasib Mohammed, SiriusXM’s vice president of Retail Sales. “We are very pleased to deliver SiriusXM’s wide range of programming through this device, and provide those drivers with the best audio entertainment anywhere in a safe and easy-to-use way.”

OverDryve 8 Pro features:

• A bright, 8” high-resolution screen that provides access to key items at a glance

• Rand McNally truck-specific navigation and routing with truck POIs, advanced lane guidance, toll costs, warnings, fuel logs and more

• Hands-free calling and texting

• Voice assistance

• Audible news, weather, traffic, sports and more

• Music from drivers’ favorite sources

• A built-in dash camera

• A smart “slice” in the mount that provides an additional GPS receiver as well as a built-in SiriusXM radio.

The OverDryve 8 Pro also comes pre-loaded with the Rand McNally DriverConnect logbook app, so the device is ELD-ready. The app can be paired to the company’s ELD 50 and/or its DC 200 plug-in devices to provide a full Electronic Logging solution.