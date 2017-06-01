Route4Me Inc. announced the availability of Route4Me on the Geotab Marketplace, a source for organizations requiring an open IoT fleet management platform. Route4Me provides Geotab customers with route sequencing and optimization software integrated with Geotab’s real-time vehicle tracking platform.

Features of the Route4Me and Geotab platform integration include:

• Mobile App - companies can send routes directly from Route4Me to the driver’s Route4Me mobile app and benefit from proof-of-delivery, signature capture, and voice-guided turn-by-turn navigation.

• High-Speed Real-Time Dynamic Route Optimization which automatically creates multi-driver, multi-depot routes, accounting for variables such as predictive traffic, predictive weather, dynamic orders, dynamic dispatch, recurring routes, multiple customer time windows, volumetric and capacitated planning, and load sequencing.

• Interactive Customer Alerting and Portal – end-users can see the location of an inbound Geotab-enabled vehicle on their smartphone, as well as receive alerts by SMS, Email, and Voice call notifying them of inbound or scheduled driver visits, while interacting with the system to cancel or delay visits without human intervention.

• Visualize and Analyze Route Performance – Route4Me uses Geotab vehicle tracking data to reveal on a map, in real-time, how vehicles and drivers actually drive their routes compared to how the optimized routes were planned. Route deviations, late arrivals, time window violations, and other alerts are tracked, displayed, and trended using dashboards and reports.

“Geotab and Route4Me have brought together two powerful solutions that drive value to help SMB through Enterprise level businesses, such as last-mile delivery companies, field-service, field-marketing, and field-sales organizations to get the combined benefit of real-time telematics and dynamic route optimization. Geotab’s high-precision GPS tracking enables customers to stay synchronized, ensuring that the optimal dispatch sequence is safely and automatically accessible,” said Dan Khasis, CEO, Route4Me. “Furthermore, Geotab’s rich OBD data coupled with Route4Me’s predictive analytics solution enables businesses to take action and optimize results.”

“Route4Me equips Geotab customers with an intuitive route optimization software solution that they can quickly and easily utilize,” says Neil Cawse, CEO, Geotab. “This integration lets businesses improve customer satisfaction while simultaneously increasing the number of customer visits per route, lowering mileage and drive time. Together, this leads to increased productivity and profitability of their business.”