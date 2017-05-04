LONG BEACH. Run on Less, a first-of-its-kind cross-country roadshow to showcase advancements in truck fuel efficiency, has partnered with telematics and fleet management systems provider Geotab to install its devices on all trucks participating in the three-week experience.

The Run on Less roadshow is led by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) and Carbon War Room's (CWR's) Trucking Efficiency Operation, with Shell and PepsiCo as the title sponsors. The event will demonstrate how Class 8 trucks can use different technologies to achieve the best fuel economy possible.

Mike Roeth, executive director of NACFE, noted that determining how to measure fuel economy fairly in this situation is complicated. "Trucks will be operating in different weather conditions, hauling different payloads and on different routes," he said. "Some will be driving in more mountainous areas and some will have to deal with crosswinds — just as they do every day."

"The key is how these all-star truckers and the fuel efficient equipment the fleets provide them handle all of these real challenges," Roeth added.

Geotab will install its devices on all the trucks participating in the Run. The company says it is developing a dashboard showing statistics such as fuel usage, DEF level, idle time, cruise control and more along with the team's fuel economy. Results will be shared on runonless.com throughout the event.

"For more than 15 years, Geotab has been helping businesses streamline their operations and discover new cost-saving potential with our industry-leading telematics device and software," stated Scott Sutarik, associate vice president of commercial vehicle solutions at Geotab. "With a key focus on fuel economy, we're thrilled to partner with NACFE and help class 8 trucks discover new techniques and best practices for minimizing their fuel usage and spend."

Run on Less will feature 6-10 Class 8 trucks using current, commercially available technologies to haul real freight around the country. The trucks will be equipped with different efficiency technologies, and drivers will demonstrate how to achieve the best fuel economy in today's highway tractors.

The three-week experience will kick off from multiple locations across the United States, culminating at the inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show in Atlanta Sept. 25-28.

For more information, please contact Mike Roeth at mike.roeth@nacfe.org or visit www.runonless.com.