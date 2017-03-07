Today, the goal at McKenzie Tank Lines is the Holy Grail: zero avoidable collisions among its 275-tractor, 680-trailer fleet. But talk to Jim Kennedy, vice president of maintenance, and you’ll hear it’s a longstanding quest going back to its earliest days. The Tallahassee, FL-based liquid and dry bulk hauler got its start back in 1944 transporting fuel, so it had an added need for safety and an interest in related technology that could help. “We have a corporate culture of ...