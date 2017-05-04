SmartDrive Systems, a provider of video and data-based systems to improve driving performance, safety and efficiency, has integrated with transportation management systems provider McLeod Software. The companies made the announcement this week at the National Private Truck Council's Annual Conference in Cincinnati.

Transportation fleets using both systems will now be able to manage driver records in the SmartDrive System directly from the McLeod platform and automatically associate drivers to driving events, according to SmartDrive. The result for joint customers is "absolute accuracy of information between the two systems, elimination of redundant activities and speed to deployment of the SmartDrive program based on McLeod data."

This integration, which SmartDrive notes is the first of its kind, allows SmartDrive data to be managed and maintained in the McLeod system while leveraging web services to manage communication between the two systems. Joint McLeod-SmartDrive users can automatically create and deliver driver schedules to SmartDrive to associate with driving events and can import and update driver information in SmartDrive based on information and changes made in McLeod.

The integration improves efficiencies by leveraging work that has already been done in McLeod, SmartDrive notes.

"We share a similar vision with SmartDrive: Enable fleets to get the most value out of their fleet management system and technology investments," commented Robert Brothers, manager of product development at McLeod. "We believe this integration is a perfect fit between our two platforms."

"This integration enables fleets to drive the most value from their fleet management 'ecosystem' and is further proof of our overall product strategy: To improve operational efficiencies by allowing fleets to take advantage of existing infrastructure," stated Mark Freitas, vice president of product management for SmartDrive.