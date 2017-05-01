The adoption of multiple camera video systems is rapidly increasing among fleets as they move to more proactively identify risk and defend drivers, the company noted. (Photo courtesy of SmartDrive)

SmartDrive Systems is adding the option for additional cameras to its SmartDrive 360 on-demand video package to provide better insight into the more frequent causes of vehicle collisions as well as to better exonerate truck drivers in all collision types.

Revealed during the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) annual meeting in Cincinnati, OH, SmartDrive said the upgrade to its SmartDrive 360 system allows it to “trigger” up to four cameras simultaneously based upon high-risk maneuvers.

“Since 35% of collisions are side and rear incidents, a growing number of fleets are adding more cameras to their trucks,” noted Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive, in a statement. “By capturing triggered video across additional cameras, fleets can now gain immediate visibility to the highest risk—and most costly events—in and around their vehicles.”

The new SmartDrive 360 “multi-camera” triggering feature also gives customers faster access to and a broader view of high-risk events, the company noted.

When a vehicle with SmartDrive 360 experiences a risky maneuver, such as swerve, U-turn, high impact/collision, or the driver initiates a manual recording, video is captured from all four cameras.

The video is then automatically offloaded from the SmartRecorder, along with the in-cab and forward-facing camera views.

Previously, such videos were only available on-demand, SmartDrive said: now, immediate access to those videos allows fleets to get expanded insight on those incidents where it matters most.

This new capability is also available without a costly hardware “rip-and-replace,” added Mitgang.

“Whereas just a few years ago, fleets were reticent to install one camera, the adoption of multiple cameras is rapidly increasing as fleets move to proactively identify risk,” he added.

“The ability to have an expansive view of the vehicle in its operating environment helps ensure safety in fleets that drive in congested areas – such as food/beverage and distribution/delivery – that routinely face sideswipe incidents, compliance-heavy industries where operational procedures need to be meticulously followed and fleets driving specialty equipment,” Mitgang noted.