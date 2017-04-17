SmartDrive Systems recently published new insights on distracted driving in the trucking industry in its latest SmartIQ Beat.

“Distracted driving costs the United States as much as $175 billion a year and it continues to be one of the most serious hazards facing the commercial transportation industry,” stated Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. “While everyone understands distracted driving is a problem, only video safety—deployed with a cab-facing camera—provides the objective measurement of the associated driving risks. SmartDrive applauds fleets that have taken the necessary steps to reduce distracted driving, protecting their drivers and the motoring public by implementing an action-oriented video safety program.”

Analysis of in-cab video and observation data gathered over 14.5 billion driving miles show that distracted drivers are more likely than all other drivers to have a near collision, fail to stop at an intersection and exceed the speed limit. For fleets, this increases the risk of collisions and the costs associated when one occurs.

“Seatbelt compliance is one key indicator of a driver’s propensity towards risk,” said Slaven Sljivar, vice president of analytics, SmartDrive. “Distracted drivers don’t wear their seatbelt at a rate that is significantly higher than other drivers—which signals to a fleet the potential for future issues with that driver. Distraction impacts more than safety costs. In fact, distracted drivers consistently waste the most fuel—which is a direct hit to a fleet’s bottom line.”

The SmartDrive Distracted Driving Snapshot conclusions include:

Collision drivers have higher distraction rates than non-collision drivers in all categories of distractions.

The most distracted drivers are 36% more likely to be involved in a near collision than all other drivers. This number jumps to 88% for drivers most distracted by a mobile device.

The most distracted drivers are 84% more likely than other drivers to roll through a stop sign or red light, and those most distracted by a mobile device are 2.5x more likely to not stop – increasing the risk and severity of collisions.

Overall, the most distracted drivers are 87% more likely to drive 10 mph or more over the speed limit, but if they are distracted by a mobile device, they are nearly 3x more likely than all other drivers to drive 10 mph or more over the speed limit.

The most distracted drivers drift out of their lane almost 2x more frequently than all other drivers. This number jumps to 2.3x more than all other drivers for those most distracted by a mobile device.

Drivers who are most often distracted are more likely to not wear their seatbelt at a rate of 4.1x higher than other drivers.

The most distracted drivers waste more fuel, resulting in 6% lower MPG than other drivers; this number increases to more than 8% when most distracted by a mobile device.

The complete Distracted Driving Snapshot includes the “Top 9 Tips to Eliminate Distracted Driving.”