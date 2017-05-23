Spireon recently released its FleetLocate Connected by OnStar fleet management solution for properly equipped GM vehicles.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the GM Fleet Solutions Summit, held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Using the embedded OnStar 4G LTE hardware in properly equipped Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles, Spireon customers can manage their OnStar-enabled fleets without any additional hardware costs or installation, according to the company.

“GM is committed to providing customers with leading telematics solutions in order to improve driving behavior, increase business efficiency and reduce operating costs,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, GM Fleet. “Partnering with innovative providers like Spireon opens up more opportunities for our customers to take advantage of vehicle connectivity in a cost-effective, streamlined manner.”

With FleetLocate Connected by OnStar, fleet managers receive vehicle information and features including:

Real-time GPS tracking

On-demand location and reporting

Landmark information

Custom driver and vehicle alerts

Proactive maintenance alerts

Odometer readings

Fuel and engine oil levels

Tire pressure

Seatbelt usage

Remote lock/unlock

“The integration of our cloud-based NSpire platform with OnStar opens up a vast amount of valuable insights for GM Fleet customers with the push of a button,” said Jason Penkethman, chief product officer at Spireon. “With FleetLocate, businesses running mixed fleets have unified visibility to their entire fleet from one easy-to-use application. It’s the best of all worlds.”