FourKites announced that Steve Bachert has joined the company as chief revenue officer. Bachert will be leading the global go-to-market functions and building the foundation of a global sales network for FourKites, with an emphasis on scalable and sustainable revenue growth.

Bachert, a veteran of the software industry for 24 years, joined FourKites with experience in architecting, building, and scaling global sales organizations in hyper-growth, competitive environments.

Bachert joins FourKites from Uptake where he was most recently the VP of global sales. Prior to Uptake, Bachert led sales organizations at Cloudera, HP Software, Digital Fuel Technologies (acquired by VMWare in 2014), and Parametric Technology Corporation, the company noted.

“Chicago is a booming tech startup hub, so there were many opportunities to make an impact as a SaaS sales leader, but FourKites is unique,” said Bachert. “FourKites has already seen tremendous growth and clearly stands out as an organization leading disruption and innovation in logistics technology and real-time supply chain visibility, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help expand our footprint globally. I’m thrilled to work closely with our current and future enterprise customers to help them succeed and grow. They are our 'North Star' and top priority.”

“Steve’s proven track record of generating and expanding revenues in SaaS companies is unparalleled,” said FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “We’re quickly expanding into new geographic and technological markets, and we are extremely confident that Steve will guide us to become the clear leader in those areas as well. He brings a focus of building world-class teams, driving top-line revenue growth.”