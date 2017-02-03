Styline Logistics announced it has contracted with Bolt System to provide a new fleet management system.

Styline Logistics, with more than 170 company trucks and 20 independent contractors, is a specialized LTL furniture carrier providing nationwide coverage to the 48 contiguous states.

“As we continue to grow, so is the need to manage our fleet more efficiently,” said Jolene Davis, director-sales and customer relations for Styline. “We looked long and hard for the right partner and Bolt was the clear choice for us. Its system works hand-and-glove with PeopleNet, our ELD supplier. What we will implement is very streamlined, easy to navigate, and easy for our people to grasp. Bolt dotted their I’s and crossed their T’s – they had a great solution for us.”

According to Davis, the Bolt System will help Styline reduce out-of-route and empty miles, plus improve equipment utilization. “With Bolt we’re going from a manual and very laborious dispatch system, to one where we can quickly see the right truck for the right load. We will also have a new level of visibility thanks to the reports we can generate with the Bolt System.”

In addition, with the assistance of Styline’s IT personnel, Bolt will be able to retrieve and update Styline’s Oracle Enterprise Resource System. “This will help in the fulfillment of orders, and provide us with the actual cost of shipping,” said Davis. “Bolt was designed not only as a fleet management systems but also as a module in our supply chain.”

According to the company, the Bolt System is SaaS – cloud-based. “This allows our customers, like Styline, to have access to all their information in a secure portal,” said Jerry Robertson, Bolt’s chief technology officer. “It eliminates the need for them to host the software and undergo systematic software updates down the road, and it makes deployment of BOLT fast and simple.”