The company is promising its customers via an ELD Guarantee Program no-cost firmware and software updates in accordance to any subsequent ELD and HOS compliance changes. (Photo: Teletrac Navman)

The new DIRECTOR ELD solution being rolled out by fleet solutions provider Teletrac Navman now meets all the currently-published technical requirements of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and can now be found on the agency’s list of registered electronic logging devices (ELDs).

The company added that it is promising its customers via an ELD Guarantee Program no-cost firmware and software updates in accordance to any subsequent ELD and hours of service (HOS) compliance changes.

“Fleets and trucking operations face great uncertainty with today’s changing business environment, competitive pressures and regulations,” noted Renaat Ver Eecke, president of Teletrac Navman, in a statement.

“To allay those concerns, we built DIRECTOR ELD, leveraging proven HOS capabilities that have been widely adopted by fleets small and large for more than 10 years,” he said. “Our customers can take comfort in knowing we help them minimize operational risks and improve business performance, all while guaranteeing compliance today and tomorrow.”

The company said that for dispatchers and fleet managers, DIRECTOR provides a single, all-encompassing view of up-to-the-minute HOS statuses for each driver as well as early identification of potential violations.

It also offers “a full breadth” of telematics capabilities including vehicle analytics, driver behavior monitoring, enhanced geofencing, custom reporting and dashboards, as well as robust third party integrations to help carriers reduce operational expenses and build a more efficient, safe and connected fleet.

Teletrac Navman added that fleet managers can rely on DIRECTOR’s end-to-end workflow solutions to view all aspects of their fleet from the office or their mobile device.

For drivers, the company said its DRIVE package is an easy-to-use suite of applications integrated into the in-cab Garmin device.

To avoid HOS violations and take the guesswork out of compliance, drivers can proactively stay ahead of driving hours and breaks through audible alerts and post-trip feedback reports.

Teletrac Navman DRIVE also includes advanced in-vehicle navigation with truck routing, two-way messaging and electronic Driver-Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIR) to make drivers’ jobs easier, the company noted.

“The future of fleet management is technology-centric [and motor] carriers that don’t get on board will be left behind,” stressed Sid Nair, Teletrac Navman’s senior director for U.S. transport & compliance, in a statement.

“[The] ELD is one part of this hyper-connected future, and carriers need to figure out how to make the technology changes acceptable, adoptable and actionable across the business,” he added. “We’re here to help.”

