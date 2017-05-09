Telogis' Compliance suite of software applications was honored at the American Business Awards last week with a silver Stevie Award.

​The Telogis Compliance suite of software applications was honored last week with a silver Stevie Award in the New Product or Service of the Year — Governance, Risk & Compliance Solution category at the American Business Awards.

Telogis Compliance includes a suite of back-office and mobile applications that enable customers to meet federal and local compliance guidelines such as the federal Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate as well as Hours of Service (HoS), Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIR) and International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) reports.

More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations for the American Business Awards, regardless of size or whether they are public or private, for-profit or nonprofit. The Stevie Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.