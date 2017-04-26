The Telogis Spotlight app will be available in May as a free add-on for Telogis Fleet customers designed to give quick access to key performance metrics.

Fleet managers, supervisors and company executives can now get quick visibility into key metrics and information about their mobile workforce from anywhere using the new Telogis Spotlight mobile app from Telogis, A Verizon Company.

Starting in May, Telogis Spotlight will be available as a free, complementary companion app to the Telogis Fleet solution. It's designed to provide comprehensive analytics on key performance indicators (KPIs) along with access to useful vehicle, driver, customer and job site data.

The information is delivered via dashboards and real-time activity alerts, highlighting opportunities to save money and optimise performance. Telogis Spotlight will be available for iOS and Android devices from the App Store and Google Play.

Using the new app, complex mobile workforce data is organized into easy-to-read dashboards that highlight critical information and areas of concern, Telogis says. Weekly emails help users monitor performance and spot trends in the key categories of safety, fuel efficiency and vehicle health.

"With Telogis Spotlight, managers can configure push notifications and get alerted right away about things such as a speeding driver, a late delivery, or a vehicle's engine coolant that's running hot," said Mark Wallin, vice president of product management at Telogis. "The ability to monitor resources and react throughout the day makes a big difference when it comes to the bottom line."