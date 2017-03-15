Goal of the program is to improve safety, offer better logistics control and deliver more efficient operations through telematics data.

INDIANAPOLIS. Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. (FUSO) and Telogis are forming an exclusive partnership to install Telogis’s telematics systems as standard equipment on all of Fuso’s future Class 3-5 medium-duty diesel-powered cabover trucks.

Jecka Glasman, Fuso’s president and CEO, said in a statement that Telogis’ software will help provide Fuso truck owners and fleet operators with improved safety, better logistics control and more efficient operations.

The partnership with Fuso is one of a number of new efforts launched by Telogis since being acquired by Verizon Wireless in June of last year.

In November, Telogis added a bevy of new features to its mobile resource management (MRM) software platform such as the Telogis Spotlight mobile application that gives supervisors and managers in the field a “snapshot” of fleet activity, presenting critical analytics about vehicle health and driver performance in charts and graphics that are easy to read on smartphones and other handheld devices.

The firm also added Telogis Compliance, designed to make it easier for drivers and their supervisors to meet and manage hours of service (HOS) rules, including support for sometimes complicated local exemptions.

Telogis also launched a 30-day free test trial of its telematics services with Mack Trucks earlier this month at the 2017 Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting.