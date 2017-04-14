Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter that the company plans to unveil an electric semi-truck this September.

Tesla Semi truck unveil set for September. Team has done an amazing job. Seriously next level. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2017

According to a Teslarati report, Musk had “previously spoken about a semi-truck that would be far better than anything on the road, and by reading into the statement one can presume that the next level he’s referring to is Level 4 or Level 5 autonomy.”

Musk also tweeted that the commercial truck will be followed by a pickup truck for the consumer market within 18-24 months.