Ray West, a 28-year veteran of the North American transportation industry, has been appointed senior vice president and general manager of TMW Systems’ complete portfolio of transportation management solutions, including the TMW.Suite, Innovative IES, TL2000 and TruckMate platforms. These solutions support the daily operations of thousands of for-hire and private fleets, brokers, 3PLs and other transportation businesses.

“This is a period of significant innovation at TMW, and Ray’s deep experience and proven leadership will help us deliver exciting new capabilities and value to our customers,” said Timothy Leonard, executive vice president, operations and technology, TMW. “Anyone who has met Ray has experienced his passion for this industry and his commitment to the success of our customers.”

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, West early in his career founded a number of privately held companies, including Thoroughbred Systems, which developed mobile communications and dispatch software. He later served as vice president of information technology for Atlas Van Lines – where he was an active member of the TMWSuite Advisory Board – and director of product development for Qualcomm Inc. West joined TMW Systems in 2007, initially leading the company’s TL2000 business in Indianapolis, IN.