TMW Systems announced the integration of its TMW.Suite and TruckMate transportation management software solutions with 123Loadboard. Users of either TMW platform who also have accounts with 123Loadboard can post loads or trucks to its online marketplace via TMW's Freight Board Interface.

Through the integration, TMW.Suite and TruckMate users have the ability to add, update, cancel and remove loads from within their respective TMS program. Posted loads auto-populate in 123Loadboard, giving carriers and others using the platform access to a greater quantity of loads in real time, the company noted. In addition, drivers can post trucks available for use, enabling brokers and asset-based carriers to take advantage of 123Loadboard's platform.

"This TMW integration will enable 123Loadboard members to post their loads and trucks to the load board quickly and easily using automation to simplify the process," said Loarn Metzen, vice president, 123Loadboard. "Plus, having immediate access to up-to-date load and truck data will ensure that 123Loadboard's platform remains efficient while helping brokers and fleet owners move greater freight volumes."