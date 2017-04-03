TMW Systems announced the integration of its TMW.Suite and TruckMate transportation management software solutions with Geotab. Users of either TMW platform will be able to more effectively manage and automate their dispatch operations, driver messaging and hours of service compliance, TMW noted.

The new functionality is available to carriers using TruckMate 2014 SP1, TMWSuite or the new TMW.Suite software in conjunction with the latest version (16.10) of the TotalMail application. The solution provides arrival and departure functionality, forms processing, enhanced GPS data, and frequent Hours of Service updates. Operational service forms streamline a variety of customer- and/or fleet-specific tasks, further enhancing driver satisfaction and improving operational efficiency.

“TMW and Geotab create a powerful integrated solution that helps trucking companies gain visibility into drivers and assets in the field,” said Jeff Graham, director of mobile communications, TMW. “Plus, having immediate access to up-to-date load and truck data from the Geotab platform helps our customers remain efficient while moving greater freight volumes.”