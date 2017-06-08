TMW Systems’ Reveal Series cloud-based business intelligence and data analytics platform is now available as an add-on for users of the company’s Appian FinalMile solutions, which include DirectRoute routing and scheduling optimization software as well as DRTrack fleet tracking and reporting.

The optional Reveal Series enables users to leverage big data within their businesses through transportation-specific data models and visualization tools. By using these tools in conjunction with Appian FinalMile solutions, users can analyze a broad range of metrics – including route profitability, route planning efficiency and driver performance – and assess a variety of “what if” scenarios, according to TMW.

“TMW Reveal Series brings the power of big data analytics to fleets looking for ways to dramatically increase the efficiency and competitiveness of their final mile operations,” said Brian Larwig, vice president and general manager, TMW Systems. “These new tools enable users to generate actionable intelligence critical not only to how they operate their businesses today but also to enhance their competitive position in the years ahead.”

According to the company, fleets using TMW Appian FinalMile solutions can rely on Reveal Series analytics to answer an array of business-critical questions, such as:

How effective are we in servicing our customers?

What are our most profitable routes?

Are we using the right data points when planning routes?

How can we improve driver performance and retention?

“Reveal Series was developed by and for transportation industry professionals to serve as a single ‘source of truth’ for fleets and other businesses active within the final mile market,” Larwig said. “Users can reduce multiple, often outdated and contradictory reports and sources that add unnecessary time, complexity and uncertainty to the planning process.”