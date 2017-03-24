LOUISVILLE. TomTom and M2M DataSmart, wireless data service provider, announced a solution to improve the trucker data logging experience. The new TomTom Bridge ELD Kit powered by M2M DataSmart includes the TomTom Bridge, an in-truck toolbox with mount and power cable, a vehicle-specific connector, and a subscription to the Hours of Service app from M2M DataSmart.

The TomTom Bridge is a rugged navigation device built for professional drivers that links business applications with TomTom maps, traffic, and navigation software.

“The transportation industry is changing rapidly. As a company that embraces movement and change, we are constantly innovating to meet our customers’ needs,” said Jocelyn Vigreux, president of TomTom North America. “The TomTom Bridge is built for life on the road. A large number of truckers are already using our device worldwide and the kit will help them work smarter and move faster.”

The TomTom Bridge supplies a fully customizable interface and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor on a 7-inch screen. In addition to wireless connectivity, it includes the integration of applications and direct connection to TomTom Bridge’s hardware features such as Near-Field Communication, an integrated camera, flash, Bluetooth, a loud speaker for vehicle use, and a custom charging cradle that can be mounted in any vehicle.

“This kit helps drivers feel confident in complying with the ELD mandate,” said Michael Switzer, president of M2M DataSmart. “Because the TomTom Bridge incorporates wireless connectivity, reports can be seen in real time by the maintenance department and the fleet manager.”