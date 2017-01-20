Digital navigation and map-production firm TomTom is acquiring Autonomos, a Germany-based autonomous driving start-up that provides research & development consultancy services for self-driving vehicle assistance systems.

Autonomous, founded in 2012, has also developed its own autonomous vehicle systems as well, including a full demonstration-level autonomous driving software stack, 3D sensor technology, and digital image processing.

Harold Goddijn, CEO and co-founder of TomTom, said in a statement that this acquisition will help advance TomTom’s map-based products for autonomous driving applications.

“Having an in-house autonomous driving stack will enable TomTom to better serve customers with its products, including its HD map, RoadDNA localization technology, as well as its navigation, traffic and other cloud services,” he explained. “With this deal we are further positioning ourselves as one of the leaders in autonomous driving.”