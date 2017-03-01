Top that: 'I took home a Harley at Omnitracs Outlook 2017'

Note Omnitracs and Drivewyze graphics adding a bit of customization on the rear fender as well.

Did we say "two-wheeled" vehicles? Well, we'll throw in a trike and a little live music for good measure.

This editor's personal pick. Hey, if you can't win one, here's where we'd put our money.

That's what it feels like when you win a sick new Harley. Drawing winner Ronny Eddleman of Kingman, AZ, tests out the seat on his new ride.

You had to be present to win, and they got it on the first try. And the winner is...

Omnitracs Chief Technology Officer Dan Speicher, second from right, plucked the winner's name from a bowl conducting the drawing along with Chief Sales Officer David Vice, at right.

In a drawing sponsored by Omnitracs and Drivewyze, this specially detailed Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight was soon to be given away to one lucky attendee of Omnitracs Outlook 2017 and a conference party Monday evening, Feb. 27, at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, AZ.

PHOENIX. Fleets certainly take pride in their trucks in the four- to 18-wheel varieties, but it turns out a good many fleet folks also appreciate those vehicles of a two-wheeled, rumbling and slightly wicked nature. And it looks like that's especially true for Ronny Eddleman of Kingman, AZ.

Eddleman, an attendee of Omnitracs' Outlook 2017 user conference, won the conference giveaway of giveaways: a brand-new Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, which the OEM plugged as "the epitome of Harley-Davidson minimalism." This one in particular features subtle Omnitracs and partner sponsor Drivewyze graphics and details on the front and rear fenders and a gold-sparkle/flame finish on the tank.

While Eddleman likely had the most memorable evening, other attendees enjoyed themselves at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, AZ , which features an extensive showroom and folds in a multi-level party venue.

The giveaway and focus on the proudly USA-made Harleys couldn't have been more timely, with President Trump making Harley-Davidson a major point in his address to Congress last night regarding trade and economic growth. The president held up Harley-Davidson as a model of American manufacturing excellence but said other countries putting huge tariffs on such products when importing them is unfair and needs to stop.

Asked how it felt to nab such a sweet prize, Eddleman could only crack a huge grin and burst out laughing. While this drawing and prize were for Outlook attendees, and Fleet Owner certainly congratulates Mr. Eddleman, we're just going to go ahead and say it:

We're really jealous. Like seriously.