Trucker Path, creators the trip planning app for truck drivers, announced its freight marketplace Truckloads has now added a truck search feature for its users to find available carriers.

Brokers that post freight on the Truckloads platform can now search for verified carriers who could be a match to haul a load based on location, equipment type, and the carrier's safety rating. Companies can also contact available carriers directly.

"Our broker clients have asked for a feature that allows them to find capacity faster and in turn move more freight,” said Leigh Foxall, Trucker Path VP of Sales. “Enabling Truck Search provides our users a streamlined way to connect with carriers immediately in a way that other load boards simply cannot offer.”

The initial launch of the truck search feature includes 5,000 of carriers who are qualified, available and visible to connect with. Additional carriers will be added as the feature rolls out to more users across the Trucker Path Truckloads platform.