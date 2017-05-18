Uber Freight officially launched May 18. The app is available on Android and iOS devices. (Aether Films photo)

Uber Freight, an app that matches trucking companies with loads to haul, officially launched this morning. The app is available on Android and iOS devices.

“We take the guesswork out of finding and booking freight, which is often the most stressful part of a driver’s day,” the company stated. “What used to take several hours and multiple phone calls can now be achieved with the touch of a button.”

According to the company, vetted users download the app, search for a load, and tap to book it. Uber Freight then sends a rate confirmation.

“On top of that, we aim to deliver where it matters most: payments,” the company noted. When trucking companies get paid, they typically have to wait 30 days or longer, enough time to sink a small business. We’ve also heard stories of drivers waiting over 10 hours to get loaded without compensation.”