Velociti is in the final stages of construction on an expansion project that will double the size of its Riverside, MO, headquarters facility. The additional 33,000-sq.-ft. will not only accommodate Velociti’s growing team, but will house an expanded warehouse for inventory management, staging and configuration; a fitness center and a cafeteria.

According to the company, a Velociti team of technicians will soon begin installing the additional digital signage, Wi-Fi and audio/video conferencing systems for the new space. The plan also includes technology demo points for customer walk-throughs, including an RFID system to illustrate Velociti’s inventory management process, a sample state-of-the-art security system and the synergy between fleet technologies and the facility technologies they interact with.

“Velociti truly is a full-service technology partner,” said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti. “We not only install the systems; we test, design, manage and support these systems. What better way to illustrate that, than through our own unique showcase facility?”

Since Jan. 1, 2017, Velociti has hired 17 additional office personnel: project managers, a system engineer, scheduling coordinators, a marketing coordinator, a marketing intern and warehouse assistants.

“Our goal was to create a space that reflects our appreciation for our employees, where they could collaborate and innovate,” Deryk continued. “We have an incredible team and they deserve a space that reflects the hard work and dedication they put in every day.”

Velociti is scheduled to move into the expanded space by mid-June 2017.