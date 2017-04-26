Verizon Telematics announced availability of bundled products to address the needs of fleets requiring an electronic logging device solution. The Verizon Telematics ELD-ready bundles are designed to conform to certain technical specifications and serve as a "one-stop shop" for customers who need to meet the ELD mandate requirements before the deadline.

When it comes to compliance and readiness for the impending electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, being able to find what's needed in one place can take much of the complexity out of meeting the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA) December 18, 2017 deadline. Verizon Telematics says it designed the ELD bundles with this in mind.

Customers can choose from a number of different bundles for hardware and monthly software subscription pricing that include what drivers and fleets need to comply with the new rules including:

● Telematics hardware and installation,

● Onboarding assistance,

● ELD and driver vehicle inspection reporting (DVIR) software,

● Two-way messaging,

● In-cab tablet mounted electronic tablet,

● Mobile Device Management (MDM) software,

● Compliance reporting and more.

Connectivity for the tablet and the telematics hardware also uses the Verizon Wireless 4G LTE network.

"The impending ELD mandate can cause a lot of confusion and even panic for large enterprise fleets and small businesses — it's a very complicated and arduous process. But businesses required to meet the mandate have to get there by December 18," said Kelly Frey, vice president of product marketing for Verizon Telematics. "By combining hardware and software with components that satisfy the needs of the back office and the driver, we not only help customers meet their compliance requirements but can also help save them a huge amount of legwork on the front end."