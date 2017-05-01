Vigillo, a SambaSafety company and provider of real-time data for analyzing commercial driver and motor carrier safety performance, announced Roadside Resume. “The industry’s first truly comprehensive commercial driver safety, compliance and risk profile from Vigillo is being launched at the same time as the Spring 2017 update of SambaSafety’s DriverMonitor driver risk management solution,” according to the company.

“Roadside Resume is a lens into safety that is a powerful tool for carriers,” said Steve Bryan, president of Vigillo. “It brings multiple channels of information into one unified, comprehensive on- and off-the-job driving behavior view of a commercial driver’s safety profile. With Roadside Resume, carriers can easily identify risky behavior based on a scientific analysis of data that is continuously updated, and correlate that information to crash risk.”

Integrated in Roadside Resume is Vigillo’s CSA Scorecards and SambaSafety’s DriverMonitor along with a growing number of public, telematics and other third-party vendor data sources. Included are CSA BASIC inspection, violation and accident data, and MVR License Status, Expiration, Monitored Status, Med Cert Expiration and Endorsements as well as Citations, Violations, Actions, Suspensions and Revocations.

“Roadside Resume enables risk, safety and compliance managers to get a complete picture of their drivers’ safety profiles in one place without having to access multiple data sources,” Bryan related. “Its single dashboard view makes it easier to see data from multiple sources and apply a proprietary scoring methodology that quickly and easily identifies a carrier’s riskiest drivers. With that information, carriers can also create policies, and manage enrollment in training classes and track their completion.”

Roadside Resume is the latest innovation to result from the acquisition of Vigillo by SambaSafety. Simultaneously, SambaSafety noted it is also launching an update to its DRM product suite which brings real-time reporting, increased alert frequency, and more efficient driver roster maintenance to its driver risk management solution.