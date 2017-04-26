The cyber threats trucking faces continue to pile up — go here, here and here for just a few examples — and the defenses needed to repel them don't seem to be improving very much.

In fact, recent analysis by global consulting company Accenture indicates that we're rapidly reaching a certain turning point where cybersecurity is concerned. And it's not a good one, either, according to Kelly Bissell, managing director of the firm's Accenture Security division.

"While organizations have improved their security over the last few years, progress has not kept pace with the sophistication of highly motivated attackers," he noted. One of the ways trucking operations are trying to ensure they've got the proper cyber defenses in place is to test them on a regular basis.

That's a tactic Donald Frazier, senior vice president of information technology for the household goods moving conglomerate Arpin Group, uses to ensure his company is properly protecting his data. He'll share his cyber testing strategies in a webinar sponsored by telematics provider Geotab on Thurs., April 27, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.