Werner Enterprises has selected MacroPoint’s freight visibility platform for use in its North American logistics operations.

MacroPoint, based in Cleveland, said in a statement its technology will assist the more than 240,000 shipments Werner Logistics manages for partners annually. MacroPoint offers predictive analytics, custom alerts and real-time tracking.

“We went through an extensive process to select our freight visibility partner and we could not be happier with our selection,” said Matthew Perry, senior vice president of Werner Logistics. “MacroPoint’s leadership in the industry and its track record for building an innovative technology platform was the perfect complement for our customers complex supply chain needs.”

Truckload carrier Werner Enterprises is based in Omaha, NE.