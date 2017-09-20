BlackBerry and Fleet Complete announced today that they have entered into a reselling partnership that will expand Fleet Complete’s current fleet tracking and monitoring solution.

This is especially good news for the transportation and logistics industry, according to both companies, as fleet managers will now have the most aggregate view of operations in near real-time. The expanded solution enables better asset capacity management for carriers, allowing for digital freight brokering, and incorporates the environmental conditions of trailers and containers in a single interface.

“Our customers have a very diverse range of needs that we strive to cater to and, by partnering with BlackBerry, we have expanded the capabilities that are available to them through our expansive IoT platform,” said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. “With the addition of BlackBerry Radar, we now offer our customers, especially carriers and shippers, the most holistic solution on the market.”

BlackBerry Radar was specifically created to fill in the gaps in transportation and logistics management. It comprises a low maintenance device with a web application that provides continuous asset visibility and analytics. All data is stored securely on a cloud platform.

Fleet managers would get access to a wider variety of data from their vehicles and trailers, adding load status, temperature, humidity and pressure information, among many other data points, on a single intuitive map view.

“Improving utilization and efficiency can only happen if you have continuous visibility into all assets in your transportation fleet,” said Philip Poulidis, SVP and GM of Radar, BlackBerry. “Fleet Complete and BlackBerry have a shared vision to accelerate the transformation of the logistics and supply chain industry. By working together, we will be able to unlock the excess shipping capacity due to logistics inefficiencies and improve the visibility into an entire fleet of both powered and unpowered assets.”

Fleet Complete’s integrated solution with BlackBerry Radar will be available to customers initially through its Carrier Channel Partner in the U.S.

More information: 800-220-0779 or email radar@blackberry.com.