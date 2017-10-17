C.H. Robinson has committed to the expanded use of Virtual Load View, which allows brokers and shippers to more easily track loads. (Photo: C.H. Robinson)

Omnitracs and C.H. Robinson jointly announced they are deepening with business relationship, with the freight broker committing to the long-term use of the technology firm’s Virtual Load View (VLV) product.

VLV gives brokers and shippers with position data of assets carrying their freight, providing easy tracking of loads — allowing them to easily track loads. It also brokers and shippers to pinpoint loads that are behind schedule so they can make the adjustments

Omnitracs said VLV can reduce overhead to track loads brokered out to third parties, and data can be integrated with individual back office systems without use of a new technology platform.

Once a specific load is created, the VLV system tracks the freight through a driver’s smartphone or Omnitracs hardware installed in the truck.

C.H. Robinson said that it has continually been boosting the number of its loads tracked through VLV since the start of the year.

VLV obtains position data of loads and puts the information into a web service for C.H. Robinson.

“Omnitracs is committed to developing technologies that improve the customer experience,” said Jeff Champa, vice president of product management.

“The ease-of-use and adaptability of Virtual Load View solutions is extremely attractive as we continue to enhance our technology,” said Tim Kurtzal, director of process and standards for C.H. Robinson.

The VLV solution can be used with Omnitracs systems in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.