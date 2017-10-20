Chevin Fleet Solutions, a global provider of fleet management software, just launched the first phase of its new user interface development for its flagship FleetWave product.

FleetWave is used to simplify fleet, driver and maintenance management – from the financial overview of vehicles and equipment to policy and supervision of drivers, technicians, and shops.

The new interface includes a redeveloped log-in experience and aesthetic improvements to the core stylesheet throughout the whole fleet system. The new experience retains all of FleetWave’s functionality, but extends the user experience through technological enhancements, including:

A new log-in system that is fully compatible with any desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone;

The ability to white label screens with logos and background images for custom branding;

An improved and more logical content layout, making tools more coherent and easier to navigate; and

Updates for consistent cross-browser functionality.

“Feedback from our clients drives continuous product improvements, which is why our annual user group meetings have become so popular," said Ron Katz, senior vice president of North American sales for Chevin. “The latest release is centered on a new user interface that has been designed to significantly improve the user experience across core areas of the system. Still configured to retain all of the software’s existing functionality, FleetWave now delivers a more modern, clean look that promotes a user-friendly experience.”

FleetWave is designed to deal with modern-day fleet challenges – such as connected cars – but still also reaps the benefits of a legacy of tools and functions, according to the company.

That company added that Chevin’s new user interface experience will be deployed in stages over the coming months – to ensure a smooth transition – and will feature upgrades across numerous software areas, including the menu navigation system; dashboard; and KPI wizard.